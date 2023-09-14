I-95 Philadelphia accident today: Debris blocks several lanes after semi crash near Fishtown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people are injured and several lanes of Interstate 95 near Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood are closed down after a semi crash Thursday. Chopper 3 was overhead, showing debris littered across the roadway.
The crash happened on I-95 between Exit 23 (Delaware Avenue) and Exit 22 (I-676/US-30). The tractor-trailer is in the northbound lanes, while what appears to be metal pipes and wood from the semi are scattered in the southbound lanes of the interstate.
The three injured have been taken to the hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Traffic is backed up to Exit 26 (Venango St), police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
