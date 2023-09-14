I-95 Philadelphia accident today: Debris blocks several lanes after semi crash near Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people are injured and several lanes of Interstate 95 near Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood are closed down after a semi crash Thursday. Chopper 3 was overhead, showing debris littered across the roadway.

The crash happened on I-95 between Exit 23 (Delaware Avenue) and Exit 22 (I-676/US-30). The tractor-trailer is in the northbound lanes, while what appears to be metal pipes and wood from the semi are scattered in the southbound lanes of the interstate.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The three injured have been taken to the hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Traffic is backed up to Exit 26 (Venango St), police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.