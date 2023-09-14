Watch CBS News
I-95 Philadelphia accident today: Debris blocks several lanes after semi crash near Fishtown

By Danielle Ellis

/ CBS Philadelphia

Chopper 3: Crash on I-95 South in Philadelphia leaves 3 people injured
Chopper 3: Crash on I-95 South in Philadelphia leaves 3 people injured 03:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people are injured and several lanes of Interstate 95 near Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood are closed down after a semi crash Thursday. Chopper 3 was overhead, showing debris littered across the roadway.

The crash happened on I-95 between Exit 23 (Delaware Avenue) and Exit 22 (I-676/US-30). The tractor-trailer is in the northbound lanes, while what appears to be metal pipes and wood from the semi are scattered in the southbound lanes of the interstate. 

I-95 crash
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The three injured have been taken to the hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police. 

Traffic is backed up to Exit 26 (Venango St), police said.   

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 2:26 PM

