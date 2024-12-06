Truck overturns, load of lumber spills all over Pennsylvania highway, video shows

A tractor-trailer overturned on a central Pennsylvania highway this week, sending lumber and debris all over the road.

Dashcam video Derek Gooderham shared with Storyful showed the truck on an overpass above I-83 north near Harrisburg on Tuesday.

Then, suddenly, the road is covered in lumber, the video shows.

The planks slide down an embankment before striking the passenger side of a sedan on the highway below, which veered off to the side.

The ramp from I-83 north to I-81 south was shut down for hours after the crash around 5 p.m., CBS 21 in Harrisburg said. The highway reopened around 10:30 p.m., the affiliate station reported.