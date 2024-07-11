I-676 blocked after tractor-trailer crash; cars exiting at Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tractor-trailer crash blocked access to I-76 from I-676 (the Vine Street Expressway) westbound in Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported after 2 a.m. Thursday.

On I-676 westbound, traffic was being forced off at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Drivers can then travel around the Philadelphia Museum of Art to get on I-76 and navigate around the closure.

Chopper 3 flew over the scene and showed the truck cab and trailer involved in the accident - both were hooked up to tow trucks. As of 7 a.m., the trailer had been moved from its iniitial location.

Once this clears, there could still be a lingering backup. Allow extra time or seek an alternate route during your morning commute.

For alternate routes, CBS News Philadelphia Traffic Reporter Chandler Lutz recommends driving on Vine Street or Market Street if you need to get to I-76.

I-676 Westbound is closed between Ben Franklin Parkway and I-76 West due to an accident response. Motorist should consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. Traffic information can be found at https://t.co/L4k64xbaqy.



ASL Link: https://t.co/ri8UY0uJH7 — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) July 11, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.