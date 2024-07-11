Watch CBS News
I-676 blocked after tractor-trailer crash; cars exiting at Ben Franklin Parkway

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

I-676 traffic in Philadelphia blocked after tractor-trailer crash
I-676 traffic in Philadelphia blocked after tractor-trailer crash 01:46

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tractor-trailer crash blocked access to I-76 from I-676 (the Vine Street Expressway) westbound in Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported after 2 a.m. Thursday.

On I-676 westbound, traffic was being forced off at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Drivers can then travel around the Philadelphia Museum of Art to get on I-76 and navigate around the closure.

Chopper 3 flew over the scene and showed the truck cab and trailer involved in the accident - both were hooked up to tow trucks. As of 7 a.m., the trailer had been moved from its iniitial location.

lns-chopper-676-crash-071124-frame-108264.jpg

Once this clears, there could still be a lingering backup. Allow extra time or seek an alternate route during your morning commute.

For alternate routes, CBS News Philadelphia Traffic Reporter Chandler Lutz recommends driving on Vine Street or Market Street if you need to get to I-76.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

