Pa. man accused of shooting turned car crash on I-476 in Delaware County has bail set at $1M: police

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A man accused of shooting at a car with a child inside on I-476 Friday causing a crash that shut down part of the Blue Route northbound faces multiple charges and has a bail of $1 million, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Sixty-two-year-old Christopher Foley from Wayne, Pa. faces charges including two counts of attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence, and more.

Foley has bail set at $1 million following a preliminary arraignment with Magisterial District Judge Wilden Davis. State police said he was not able to post bail and is in custody at the Delaware County Prison with a pending preliminary hearing.

Officials said a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday they received information of a shooting on I-476 and troopers said when getting to the scene, they saw a blue Honda Civic crashed on a hill next to the right shoulder. The accused driver, now identified as Foley, was treated at the scene and taken to Paoli Hospital for injuries. Officials said he is expected to be OK.

Investigators found a 41-year-old man and his 8-year-old son also at the scene. The father and son were not hurt and are also expected to be OK.

PSP said the investigation showed Foley fired shots at the 41-year-old's car while they both were driving on I-476. Both cars crashed sending the Honda Civic over into the grass.

Traffic was delayed for nearly two hours but resumed normal activity in both directions shortly before 3 p.m.