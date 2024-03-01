Watch CBS News
Car crash shuts down parts of I-476 North in Delaware County for several hours

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Pennsylvania State Police investigating car crash that shut down Blue Route for hours
Pennsylvania State Police investigating car crash that shut down Blue Route for hours 00:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a car crash that shut down the Blue Route northbound (Interstate 476) for several hours on Friday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. between Exits 9 and 13.

PennDOT cameras showed traffic being forced off at Broomall Exit 9. 

Traffic was delayed for nearly two hours but resumed normal activity in both directions, shortly before 3 p.m. 

Chopper 3 captured police walking on the highway in search of something. 

Car crash closes down Blue Route I-476 Northbound in Delaware County for hours 09:28

We're working to learn the extent of the injuries of the person who was in the blue car as well as what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 4:07 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

