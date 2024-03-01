Car crash shuts down parts of I-476 North in Delaware County for several hours

Pennsylvania State Police investigating car crash that shut down Blue Route for hours

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a car crash that shut down the Blue Route northbound (Interstate 476) for several hours on Friday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. between Exits 9 and 13.

PennDOT cameras showed traffic being forced off at Broomall Exit 9.

Traffic was delayed for nearly two hours but resumed normal activity in both directions, shortly before 3 p.m.

Chopper 3 captured police walking on the highway in search of something.

We're working to learn the extent of the injuries of the person who was in the blue car as well as what led to the crash.

