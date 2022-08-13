Crash involving multiple tractor-trailers on I-476 in Delaware County leaves 1 person dead, police say

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A person has died after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers on Interstate 476 in Radnor Township, Delaware County, Pennsylvania State Police say. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Police say a tractor-trailer in right southbound lane abruptly changed lanes as the driver approached slow moving traffic and struck the rear end of another 18-wheeler. This caused the tractor-trailer to spin clockwise at 180 degrees and roll over onto its drivers side.

Authorities say the tractor-trailer's roof struck the guide rail located on the right shoulder of I-476 southbound.

After colliding with that big rig, the first tractor-trailer continued across the left lane and left shoulder of I-476 southbound. According to police, the tractor-trailer broke through the guide rail on the left shoulder, crossed the grassy median and traveled across the left and center northbound lanes of I-476.

Once the tractor-trailer crossed over to the northbound lane, police say it struck a second 18-wheeler traveling in the right lane.

Police say first the tractor-trailer then broke through the guide rail and struck a concrete wall.

The second 18-wheeler the tractor-trailer collided with also broke through the guide rail, according to police. That big rig eventually struck the passenger's side of the tractor-trailer.

The first tractor-trailer finally came to rest with its front end against the concrete wall, which blocked all lanes of I-476 northbound.

The drivers that crashed on I-476 northbound were both taken to Lankenau Medical Center. One of them was pronounced dead on Friday night.

The condition of the other driver is unknown at this time.