Autos

Overturned tractor-trailer stalls traffic on I-476 in Delaware County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Tractor trailer overturns on I-476 in Radnor Township
Tractor trailer overturns on I-476 in Radnor Township 00:33

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The Blue Route is shut down in both directions in Radnor Township, Delaware County due to an overturned tractor-trailer on Friday afternoon. All lanes are blocked between US 30 and West Chester Pike.

Firefighters and police are on the scene.

It's causing a large backup. This is going to be a mess on the Blue Route for a while.

There is no word at this time of any injuries.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

CBS3 Staff
First published on August 12, 2022 / 5:52 PM

