South Jersey lawmakers demand answers following CBS News Philadelphia investigation into I-295 wall collapse

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) -- South Jersey lawmakers are demanding answers following a CBS News Philadelphia investigation into the collapse of a retaining wall on the I-295 Direct Connect project.

The two-year investigation found the New Jersey Department of Transportation ultimately rejected repeated warnings from the highway project's contractor about the material used in the retaining wall's embankment and slope prior to its failure in March 2021.

The retaining wall, identified in construction documents as "Wall 22," is located in the middle of the I-295 Direct Connect project, the billion-dollar plan designed to reduce congestion at the junction of I-295, I-76 and Route 42 in Bellmawr.

State Sen. Paul Moriarty (D-04), who, before representing Camden, Gloucester and Atlantic counties, was a CBS Philadelphia investigative reporter from 1986 to 2003, said there needs to be public accountability.

"This type of monumental screw-up, just, is unbelievable," Moriarty said. "We need to have legislative hearings and we need people to come forward and testify."

Shortly after CBS News Philadelphia's investigation aired, Congressman Donald Norcross (D, NJ-01) and New Jersey District 5 lawmakers Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez (D), Assemblyman William Moen (D), and Assemblyman William Spearman (D) sent a letter to NJDOT's acting commissioner demanding the department, and whoever was involved in the decision-making for Wall 22's initial construction, "deliver a briefing to our offices that provides the appropriate technical engineering explanation on this matter."

In a statement to CBS News Philadelphia, Norcross said, "Safe roads and public safety remain one a top priority. The issues created by Wall 22 and the delays of the Direct Connect Project have negatively impacted safety and our economy throughout South Jersey. As we continue to learn more, I have requested NJDOT to provide a full briefing on the matter to myself and local lawmakers. I will continue to demand answers, engage with local officials and stakeholders, and provide federal assistance and funding for South Jersey's roads."

CBS News Philadelphia's investigation unearthed documents revealing as early as three years before the wall's collapse, South State, the project's contractor, warned against using "I-11 sand material" in the retaining wall's embankment and slope.

That material was later cited as one of four causes leading to the wall's failure.

It's now costing federal and state taxpayers $92 million to replace the wall.

"We are going to hold people accountable," Moriarty said. "We are going to be good stewards of their money and screwups like this can't happen again."

NJDOT still has not made anyone in the department available for an on-camera interview.

In an updated statement released on Friday, the department wrote, "In the future design of a similar type retaining wall, the department will consider what it has learned about the materials used in wall 22 and the geological and drainage conditions present."

In response to CBS News Philadelphia's questions about lawmakers demanding those meetings and hearings, NJDOT wrote, "NJDOT has been in regular communication with elected officials about the project and will continue to do so."

If you have information regarding the I-295 Direct Connect project, you can reach out to CBS News Philadelphia reporter Brandon Goldner by email at goldner@cbs.com or by Signal at brandongoldnertv.14