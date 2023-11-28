"Missing Moves" ramps connecting I-295, Route 42 finally open in NJ

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) -- A new, quicker way to get through South Jersey just opened after years of construction.

Part of the I-295 Direct Connect project, the "Missing Moves" ramps connect I-295 northbound to Route 42 southbound, and Route 42 northbound to I-295 southbound.

Exciting Traffic Alert ‼️ Jersey commuters can finally connect between Rt-42 and I-295 in all directions. The newly constructed ramps in the Missing Moves connector are OPEN! @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/K5nbebMp5i — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) November 28, 2023

Construction on the $180 million federally funded project began in March 2020, New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a news release.

The ramps opened at 5 a.m. Tuesday after some overnight closures.

These ramps mean you'll see some new exit signs on these highways:

On Route 42 northbound, you can take Exit 14A to I-295 southbound.

On I-295 northbound, you can take exit 26 to Route 42.

As part of the project, the Route 55 northbound ramp to Route 42 was restriped to have two lanes instead of one, which NJDOT says will ease congestion.

The fourth contract of this I-295 Direct Connect project is in the design phase.

