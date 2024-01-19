Husbands in Ardmore brave Friday's snow to bring home warm gifts

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- While many people stayed home during Friday's snow, some men took on the snowy roads for gifts for their wives from a popular café.

"The almond croissant is like the best in town I think," said Richard Erstead of Ardmore.

The Ardmore Farmers Market was his destination for the pastries inside the Di Bruno Brothers Italian Market. Erstead would let nothing stop him from buying a token of love.

"No. I got my wife a croissant. She loves them," he said.

Erstead, a native of the Pacific Northwest, said he was unfazed by Friday's snowstorm.

"Yeah, it's really snowing," said Clifford Brechner of Bryn Mawr. He said he came to the market on a similar mission.

"Wife's birthday, so we're making dinner tonight, and I'm picking up an Italian bread, a seeded roll, and some cheese, and some prosciutto," Brechner said.

Charcuterie specialist Matt Patrone also made it to the market. He said the staff was just happy to help.

"I slid a couple times on my way in," he said. "It was a little scary but we got here."

Patrone said he was happy to be here because, on this snow day, some guys really needed his help.

"Food is love," Brechner said.