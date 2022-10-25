Watch CBS News
Bucks County police searching for missing Sellersville woman

Police searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi. She was last seen the morning of Oct. 10 at her Sellersville home.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about Capaldi's disappearance.

If you have any information about the missing person's case, you're being asked to call the police.

