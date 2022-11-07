Watch CBS News
Local News

Hurts, Brown show support for Jason Kelce's Underdog brand

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Eagles' Jason Kelce holds event at Bok Bar to promote his Underdog apparel brand
Eagles' Jason Kelce holds event at Bok Bar to promote his Underdog apparel brand 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the Eagles remain undefeated at 8-0, it turns out players are doing great things off the field as well. Eagles center Jason Kelce was at the Bok Bar in South Philadelphia over the weekend promoting his Underdog apparel brand. 

Proceeds from the clothing line will go to Kelce's Be Philly foundation, which supports local youth organizations. 

underdog-brand.jpg

Eagles teammates Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown made an appearance at the event. 

There were also auctions and raffles featuring items donated by Kelce's friends. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 9:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.