Hurts, Brown show support for Jason Kelce's Underdog brand
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the Eagles remain undefeated at 8-0, it turns out players are doing great things off the field as well. Eagles center Jason Kelce was at the Bok Bar in South Philadelphia over the weekend promoting his Underdog apparel brand.
Proceeds from the clothing line will go to Kelce's Be Philly foundation, which supports local youth organizations.
Eagles teammates Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown made an appearance at the event.
There were also auctions and raffles featuring items donated by Kelce's friends.
