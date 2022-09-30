Local American Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian aftermath

Local American Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Volunteers from the Delaware Valley are helping with search, rescue and recovery efforts in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

American Red Cross Volunteers are at-the-ready to head to Florida to lend a helping hand.

One such volunteer is Heidi Dampman.

CBS Philadelphia caught up with Dampman before her flight down to Florida, where she'll join four other local Red Cross volunteers already in the Sunshine State.

"I'm flying into Miami and then I'll be there until they say it's safe to drive to Orlando," Dampman said.

Dampman has no idea where exactly she'll be once she reaches the Orlando area, but she's a kitchen manager and will be feeding those affected and in need of a meal.

"Families that have been affected from the disaster," Dampman said. "We go around in the neighborhood and have what they call an ERV, an emergency response vehicle, that they'll go do the mobile feeding out of the vehicle, whether it's the neighborhoods that's been affected or the shelters."

Guy Triano, the American Red Cross's regional CEO for Southeastern Pennsylvania, was also on-hand to see Dampman's off.

"It's what we do," Triano said. "We prepare every single day for days like this."

Having been deployed to over 11 emergencies since she's been with the Red Cross, Dampman recounted the worst part of the job.

"It's sad," Dampman said. "For instance, this last time in Kentucky, each time we think that was a hard deployment, each one you go is harder each time."

But she also shared just why she became and continues to be an American Red Cross volunteer.

"When I was 9 years old, we had a house fire and Red Cross was right there assisted our family," Dampman said. "I just have that kind of heart, I'd rather do this than actually get a paid job. People need people like us out there."

According to Triano financial donations are always needed and are the best way to support the American Red Cross's endeavors. Find out how to donate here.