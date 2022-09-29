Watch CBS News
Local News

Help victims of Hurricane Ian

/ CBS Philadelphia

Local Red Cross sending volunteers to Florida to help Ian victims
Local Red Cross sending volunteers to Florida to help Ian victims 01:57

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Volunteers with the Red Cross are working around the clock to provide comfort and care to families impacted by Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania has sent several local volunteers to help with the relief efforts and is prepared to send as many as possible. 

A Red Cross spokesperson tells CBS3 the need in Florida is urgent as they start to see more of Ian's destruction. Volunteers are helping with evacuation centers, supplies and other needs. They expect to be there for weeks, even months. 

Join CBS in our support of Red Cross relief efforts and help people affected by Ian by donating at cbsnews.com/redcross

First published on September 29, 2022 / 1:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.