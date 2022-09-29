Help victims of Hurricane Ian

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Volunteers with the Red Cross are working around the clock to provide comfort and care to families impacted by Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania has sent several local volunteers to help with the relief efforts and is prepared to send as many as possible.

A Red Cross spokesperson tells CBS3 the need in Florida is urgent as they start to see more of Ian's destruction. Volunteers are helping with evacuation centers, supplies and other needs. They expect to be there for weeks, even months.

Join CBS in our support of Red Cross relief efforts and help people affected by Ian by donating at cbsnews.com/redcross.