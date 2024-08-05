Maps show Tropical Storm Debby's path and forecast

Debby moves slowly up East Coast Debby bringing record-breaking rain as it moves slowly up East Coast 02:16

Tropical Storm Debby was drifting over the Atlantic off the Carolinas early Wednesday but is expected to turn back toward South Carolina for a second landfall and then slowly make its way north and continue its soaking ways, the National Hurricane Center says.

"On the forecast track, the center of Debby is expected to slowly move away from the coast of Georgia and South Carolina tonight, continue to drift offshore through early Thursday and then move inland over South Carolina on Thursday. Some additional strengthening is forecast while the center of Debby remains offshore. Weakening is expected Thursday night and Friday after landfall," the center said.

Debby is expected to finally speed up Thursday and could move up the middle of North Carolina, through Virginia and into the Washington, D.C. area by Saturday.

Debby was about 70 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina early Wednesday and about 75 miles east-southeast of Savannah, Georgia, the center said. It was crawling east-southeast at 5 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

The storm's sluggish pace means flood risks are high across the region and could persist in some areas well into the weekend.

Debby first hit land Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane over Florida's Big Bend coast and left a trail of inundation in its wake despite weakening shortly after landfall.

Although forecasters said Debby would likely gain power while offshore, the strengthening should be moderate as long as it remains near the coast, as expected, which would mean limited interaction with warmer Gulf Stream waters. Forecasters anticipated tropical storm conditions would continue along the coast of South Carolina through Thursday night.

Storm surge forecast

The map below, updated late Tuesday, shows the highest potential peak storm surge heights, including tides. Forecasters noted that the timing of peak surge and high tide in a given area, and whether they coincide or not, will ultimately determine how destructive the inundation will be.

Heavy rainfall totals dominate the forecast

Debby moved slowly Tuesday, and the hurricane center had anticipated rainfall totals along its path to be massive in part because the storm is lingering over each place it passes.

As Debby shifts farther east, the storm is expected to touch an expansive area, bringing the risk of torrential rain and flooding as far north as New England through Saturday.

While the storm had already brought unprecedented rainfall to Georgia and South Carolina, officials in parts of Florida said they were grappling with the aftermath of record rainfall, too, and preparing for more throughout the week.