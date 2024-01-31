Human skull found in April 2022 identified as Pottstown man charged of attempted murder of wife: Berks County DA

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A human skull found in a pond near a Pottstown home in April 2022 has been identified as a man who was charged with attempting to kill his wife and hasn't been found since April 2004, the Berks County District Attorney said on Wednesday.

Officials said a child found the human skull on April 30, 2022, near Pine Lane in Amity Township, Berks County and no other remains were found after two searches.

In an investigation with Amity Township police and Berks County District Attorney detectives, they believed the skull was of Roger Hart of Pottstown. There was an examination after the skull was sent to Mercyhurst University and officials said it was revealed the skull was of Hart and "that skull was believed to have been exposed to the elements for a period, greater than 10 years."

There was also DNA testing by the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Laboratory and the FBI Laboratory Division and the DNA testing also revealed the skull to be Hart. Hart's cause of death is still unknown due to the condition of the skull and lack of remains, officials said.

According to the release, Hart left the scene after being charged with attempting to kill his wife in their home in Pottstown in April 2004. Investigators said after the incident, his car was found not far from Pine Lane and his car keys and wallet were found in the front seat of the car.

The district attorney said a neighbor reported seeing someone matching Hart's description leaving the car and going into a wooded area.

The investigation with Amity police and the Berks County District Attorney detectives had help from the FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, Berks County Coroner's Office and the Pottstown Borough police.