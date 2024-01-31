Watch CBS News

Digital Brief: January 31, 2024 (AM)

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority approves a 3% toll hike, a Levittown allegedly killed and beheaded his father, and the bodies of three U.S. servicemembers are expected to arrive at Dover Air Force Base on Friday.
