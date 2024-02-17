Philadelphia weather: How much snow did we get on Saturday?

NEXT Weather: How much snow did we get?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Those in the greater Philadelphia region will wake up Saturday morning to a winter wonderland!

Saturday's overnight snow storm was fast-moving and essentially a "while you were sleeping" storm.

Across Philadelphia and the suburbs, 2-4 inches of snow fell - but it wasn't as fluffy as expected, since the temperatures didn't drop below the freezing mark fast enough overnight. Snow was light and fluffy in some parts of Pennsylvania, and packed down in others.

Between 6 inches to over a foot of snow fell in parts of Berks County, Upper Bucks, Upper Montgomery and Lehigh Counties - where a band of light and fluffy snow set up.

The big story of this storm is the vast differences in snow totals - just in Bucks County, we saw totals that differed by almost 10 inches!

Temperatures in the Philadelphia area dropped below freezing between 2 to 3 a.m. overnight which is why snow totals here aren't hitting those highs like up in Lehigh County.

Either way, there were some surprising snow totals observed Saturday morning.

Keep in mind that some totals could increase slightly with chances of snow showers later in the day - these were largely recorded between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Let's talk totals: How much snow fell in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware?

Macungie, Pa.: 13.7 inches



Kintnersville, Pa.: 13.0 inches

Lyons, Pa.: 12 inches

Hellertown, Pa.: 11.8 inches

Allentown, Pa.: 7-12 inches

Huffs Church, Pa.: 8.4 inches

Upper Saucon Township, Pa.: 8.0 inches

East Rockhill Twp., Pa.: 5.2 inches

Pennsburg, Pa.: 5 inches



Berwyn, Pa.: 4.8 inches

Cherry Hill, N.J.: 4.3 inches

Trenton-Mercer Airport, N.J.: 4.0 inches

Delaware City, Del.: 3.5 inches

Northeast Philadelphia, Pa.: 3.5 inches

Pitman, N.J.: 3.5 inches

Newtown (Bucks County) Pa. : 3.4 inches

Buena Vista Township, N.J.: 3.3 inches

Boothwyn, Pa.: 3.2 inches

Philadelphia International Airport, Pa.: 2.3 inches



Folsom, N.J.: 2.6 inches

Atlantic City, N.J.: 2.2 inches

New Castle County Airport, Del.: 2.0 inches

When did the snow start?

Our NEXT Weather radar shows the snow really came in between 2 to 4 a.m. in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, upper Bucks and Montgomery counties maintained a consistent, heavy snow presence throughout the night.

The circled area is the band of snow setting up at around midnight which ended up producing nearly a foot of snow in some parts of our region. CBS Philadelphia

The storm eventually made its way down to Philadelphia at about 2 to 3 a.m.

While it's largely moved out, we could see some wraparound snow showers later Saturday on the backside of this, with potential for a lake effect snow shower.

Temperatures in Philadelphia will peak throughout Saturday at around 38 degrees. However, the sun will be out so snow will start melting on the roads.

Saturday will be a windy, sunny and raw sort of day. Conditions will clear out come Saturday night.

For those who despise the snow, there's no need to fret. Looking ahead, Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 40 degrees and low of 23.

Answering your questions on Facebook Live