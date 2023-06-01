How local House members voted on the debt ceiling deal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The majority of Delaware Valley House members voted in favor of legislation that suspends the debt ceiling and limits spending. The bill, which received overwhelming bi-partisan support, passed the GOP-majority House late Wednesday evening. And now it has to be approved in the Senate to avoid an impending default.

The votes for the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 came in at 314-117. Among Republicans, 149 voted for the bill and 71 voted against it, while 165 Democrats voted for the legislation and 46 voted against it.

President Joe Biden called the bill "good news for the American people and the American economy," and urged the Senate to take up the legislation as soon as possible.

The deal would suspend the debt limit until the first quarter of 2025, after the 2024 elections. Under the agreement, domestic, non-defense spending would be kept roughly flat for 2024, and in 2025, the bill allows a limited increase of 1%.

The bill also rescinds unspent COVID-19 funds, expands some work requirements for food-stamp recipients and edits an environmental law to try to streamline new energy projects.

Of the 11 legislators in the Delaware Valley, all but one supported the bill. Here's the breakdown of how they voted:

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa. District 1): Yes

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa. District 2): Yes

Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Pa. District 3): Yes

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa. District 4): Yes

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa. District 5): Yes

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa. District 6): Yes

Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa. District 7): Yes

Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ District 1): Yes

Rep. Jefferson Van Drew (R-NJ District 2): No

Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ District 3): Yes

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-De At-Large District): Yes

As an outlier among his counterparts, Rep. Van Drew tweeted his opposition to the bill and instead cited his support for the GOP's Limit, Save, Grow Act.

The Limit, Save, Grow Act, passed by House Republicans, responsibly raised the debt limit while reining in spending.



The Fiscal Responsibility Act simply does not live up to the expectations we set, and I cannot in good conscience vote for it.



I will be a no vote. — Congressman Jeff Van Drew (@Congressman_JVD) May 31, 2023

The Limit, Save and Grow Act was the Republican's original bill aiming to tackle the debt ceiling and limit government spending. However, the reality of bi-partisan support was slim considering that the bill passed the House last month without Democratic support.

It has been a rocky road to securing the passage of the prevailing debt ceiling bill. Earlier Wednesday, a rule to move the legislation forward briefly appeared in danger of failing, with nearly 30 Republicans voting against it. More than 50 Democrats ended up supporting the rule, clearing the way for a vote on final passage later that day.

Now that the debt ceiling bill has reached the Senate the focus has narrowed on Senators from the Delaware Valley as a vote is expected before June 5. By that date, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has estimated that the nation will default on its debt obligations if lawmakers don't act in time.