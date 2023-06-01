Senate votes to undo Biden's student loan relief

The Senate voted 52-46 Thursday to undo President Joe Biden's student loan relief program. The bill now heads to Mr. Biden's desk, and he has vowed to veto it.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Jon Tester joined Republicans to vote to block the plan, as did independent Sen. Kirsten Sinema. It's unlikely the House and Senate have enough votes to override a presidential veto.

The Biden administration's student loan relief plan cancels either $10,000 or $20,000 in debt for tens of millions of borrowers, although it's being held up in the courts. The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on whether the plan may proceed.

"Senate Republicans just voted to block @POTUS' student debt relief plan, force millions to immediately pay back paused student loans & claw back relief from public servants," Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts tweeted after the vote. "It's shameful. Thankfully we have President Biden who cares about working people & will veto this."

This is a developing story.