At least 1 dead, 1 injured in house explosion in New Jersey. Watch video over the scene.

SOUTH RIVER, N.J. -- At least one person was killed and another was injured in a house explosion in New Jersey on Thursday evening.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at a home on Continental Court in South River, Middlesex County.

Officials say when emergency responders arrived on the scene, they found two victims suffering from serious injuries.

The Middlesex County prosecutor's office says 62-year-old Kevin Gilbert succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment.

CBS New York was initially told two people had been killed.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

Video from over the scene shows the house has been leveled with debris blown in all directions. Pieces of the house could also be seen in the backyards of neighboring homes. It's not clear if any of those neighboring homes were damaged.

Chopper 2 over scene of deadly house explosion in New Jersey

South River Mayor Peter Guindi tells CBS New York all gas lines in the neighborhood have been shut down and neighbors have been evacuated.

A digging crew has been brought in to get debris from the explosion out of the way to access the gas lines. PSE&G New Jersey says they are on the scene investigating and are working with local authorities.

There are several road closures in the area surrounding the home.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com for the latest updates on this developing story.