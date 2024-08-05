Parents connected to Holy Family Child Care Center in Manayunk scramble after facility announces closure

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People connected to Holy Family Child Care Center in Manayunk are heartbroken and disappointed after learning the place would close in under a month.

They were told it was due to finances and enrollment — that surprised them. Now community members must find new arrangements for their children.

"What they're doing in there is incredible, every single day," said Katie Carr, singing the praises of Holy Family Child Care.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with Katie Carr and her husband, Sean Carr, outside the Manayunk facility's door, describing the generous and loving staff.

Just ask executive director Arielle Presley.

"We are doing the foundational work. We are making it possible for other teachers to build upon," Presley said. "It's like a house, you cannot build from the top up, you have to start at the bottom."

But last week, families got bad news.

In a letter CBS News Philadelphia obtained, Holy Family Parish Pastor Monsignor Patrick Sweeney informed families the child care center would close due to enrollment decline and finances.

Still, the facility appeared to be growing according to multiple interviews with parents and staff.

Lianna Artessa said just last month, they enrolled their 4-month-old son. And on the day families found out the center would close, it seemed the center was still adding new "scholars" -- a term used by Presley when describing the infants, babies and toddlers.

"The teachers are so excited telling us there would be two new little scholars in his infant room next week and were talking about the additions that were coming," Artessa said. "So it was a complete shock to us. I called my husband, immediately, [I] was in tears. [I] could cry thinking about it now."

The Carrs, both working in education, couldn't believe the short notice.

"The timing of the notice that was given -- less than 30 days," Sean Carr said."So now all of a sudden, we don't even know if we're going to have childcare for when we're working during our busiest time of the year."

On Friday, CBS News Philadelphia asked the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for comment on the closure.

A spokesperson told us about the pastor's decision to close, writing:

"Monsignor Patrick Sweeney noted in a letter to parents on July 24, that his decision to close the Holy Family Child Care Center was a difficult one that came only after much prayer and consideration of possible options. It is important to note that the Archdiocese of Philadelphia learned of his decision and his closure timeline when he communicated it to the Holy Family Parish community. As Monsignor also shared, the steady decrease in enrollment over the past several years led to an unsustainable operational deficit. Had Monsignor continued to operate the Child Care Center in such a fashion, it would have jeopardized the overall financial solvency of the parish as well as its primary mission of caring for the good of souls in Manayunk. Monsignor Sweeney knows that this announcement comes at a difficult time for those being served by the program. It is my understanding that he, and members of the parish staff, are working to assist families in need of continued child care moving into the upcoming school year. Families in need of such arrangements have been asked to contact Holy Family Parish directly. We are grateful for the dedicated work of the administrators and staff at the Holy Family Child Care Center. Monsignor Sweeney is working with the Archdiocese to provide the resources possible during this time of transition for those employees."

But Presley told CBS News Philadelphia the center more than quadrupled children and staff levels since 2022, now serving 48 scholars, up from the 10 when she started.

Parents now describe a scramble to find new care for their children.

Testimony before a state house hearing a few years ago described available early care options at a "crisis level."

"I just worry about like starting over," Katie Carr said. "And hoping that like the next place, they love my baby as much as this place did."