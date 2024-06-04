2 arrested in connection with death of 8-year-old who consumed drugs in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, DA says

Philadelphia health officials sound alarm about new street drug known as "rhino tranq"

Philadelphia health officials sound alarm about new street drug known as "rhino tranq"

Philadelphia health officials sound alarm about new street drug known as "rhino tranq"

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of an 8-year-old who consumed illegal drugs last summer in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, the Chester County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Holly Back, 40, and Mousa Hawa, 41, both of Coatesville, were arrested for charges related to the death of a child in July 2023, the district attorney, the Coatesville Police Department and the Chester County Detectives said in a news release.

Coatesville police responded to a call about a child in cardiac arrest at a home on the 500 block of East Lincoln Highway early in the morning on July 26, 2023, according to the statement. The child had "ashen skin" and was starting to turn blue in the mouth and ears when police arrived, and Hawa was performing CPR, the release said. Police took over CPR.

The child was transported to Chester County Hospital by ambulance but died there, according to the statement.

Hawa is the child's biological father, officials said. Both defendants have been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and related charges. Both are at Chester County Prison with bail set at $1 million each, court documents show.

The home was "littered with drug paraphernalia," including pill bottles and a shoebox containing hundreds of "fentanyl/heroin bags" that were empty or contained residue, according to the release. Hawa told investigators that the child was not allowed to touch the illegal drugs, the release said.

Investigators also found text messages discussing drug use on Back's and Hawa's phones.

Tests of the child's hair, blood and urine found cocaine and fentanyl, including evidence of a prior fentanyl exposure, according to the news release.

Preliminary hearings are set for June 12.