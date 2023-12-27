Nearly 200 flights canceled or delayed at PHL Wednesday amid heavy rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was another busy travel day at the Philadelphia International Airport. There were more than 190 delays and nearly 10 cancellations on Wednesday, according to FlightAware.

As the always busy holiday travel season winds down, Mother Nature decided to throw a wrench in some travelers' plans Wednesday with heavy rain.

"A lot of delays," traveler Ronnie Smith-Sanford, of Florida, said. "We just had to eat some pretzels and wait."

Jeff Norman and his wife Robin were trying to get to Atlanta. They dealt with travel issues just getting to the airport.

"So far we've had delays on every train getting here, and we know of at least 35 minutes for our plane," Jeff Norman said. The couple from Port Richmond, New York, were in good spirits because they're headed to watch the Penn State Nittany Lions, and the football game isn't until Saturday.

Some travelers' flights were delayed by only 20 minutes while others were likely to be late enough to miss connecting flights to their final destinations.