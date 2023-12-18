Holiday toy safety: Watch out for small parts and batteries, doctors say

Watch out for small parts and batteries in new toys this holiday season, experts say

Watch out for small parts and batteries in new toys this holiday season, experts say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The holidays are an exciting time for kids playing with new toys, but that can be risky if adults aren't mindful.

Doctors say ingesting the small batteries and magnets from toys are especially dangerous for babies and small children.

"Kids are curious, that's just how they are, and that curiosity can sometimes lead to accidents," Dr. Purva Grover, who works in a pediatric emergency department.

Doctors say it's important to read toy packaging labels to determine whether they're age-appropriate.

"We are very careful about those kids who have ingested these potentially life-threatening objects, which are often part of toys or part of things around the house during holiday time," Grover said.

The Toy Association says U.S. toys must meet rigorous safety standards, but some online resellers may not be peddling the real deal.

"Often it will tell you if the product contains small parts or other hazards that would be inappropriate for those young children," Joan Lawrence said.

Lawrence is the senior vice president for standards and regulatory affairs at The Toy Association.

"You're gonna want to make sure that you shop with a retailer you know and trust. You're gonna want to do some research on the product, read the listing carefully. Are there typos or inconsistencies in the description or the photos?" Lawrence said.

As smart toys continue to grow in popularity with kids, experts say a gift with an internet connection can be a good reminder to talk about important precautions.

"Teach them about privacy, teach them about never sharing their information online or photos online, those kinds of things,teach them about having a password and changing it frequently," Lawrence said.