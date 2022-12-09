Keep in mind safety of toys ahead of holiday shopping

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This is expected to be a big holiday shopping weekend and when it comes to buying toys for children, there are some important safety considerations to keep in mind.

Experts say it's important to make sure toys are age-appropriate, most have that information on the packaging. It's the season for giving but the wrong gift can be dangerous.

"We want you to have a safe holiday season and not end up in the emergency room," Nikki Fleming, a spokesperson with the U.S. consumer product safety commission, said.

The latest report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission found there were more than 152,000 ER-treated injuries to children younger than 15 years old related to toys last year. The injuries included lacerations, contusions and abrasions to the face and head.

There were also two deaths.

"The fatalities were associated with choking on a small part and also suffocating on a plush toy that was added to an unsafe sleep environment," Fleming said.

The report shows nonmotorized riding toys continued to be the toy category that led to the most injuries in children under 15.

"If you choose a riding toy such as a scooter, bicycle, or skateboard, Be sure to also include the safety gear that goes along with it," Fleming said.

That includes a well-fitting helmet when it comes to children under three, keeping small balls and toys with small parts as well as button batteries out of reach.

"Choose age-appropriate toys. The best way to do that is to look at the age labeling on the product packaging and use that as a guide," Fleming said.

And once the gifts are opened, also be sure to discard any plastic wrappings or packaging on toys it can be dangerous to young children. There's one more potential danger for younger children: that's deflated balloons.

The Safety Commission says for kids under the age of eight can pose a suffocation danger if accidentally ingested.