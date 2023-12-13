How 2 charitable efforts succeeded in helping Philadelphia community this holiday season

Art auction will help research on CASK, rare genetic disorder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The holidays are the season of giving, giving love, giving thanks and giving hope. CBS Philadelphia viewers did just that through several charities we highlighted over the past several weeks.

CBS News Philadelphia

The Fashion District was home to these bright Light the Way Giving Machines. It was an initiative started by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The giving machines were similar to a vending machine, but instead of receiving a treat, you purchase a gift to give to local and global charities.

Out of the giving machine 447 chickens were purchased, followed by 96 goats, 700 bus fares and 750 glasses of milk were donated. And 7,335 meals are being provided to families in need.

Other giving machines are still in place across the country. To continue to support this organization's mission go to their website at ChurchOfJesusChrist.org.

The generosity continued as the community poured into Project CASK. Last week, we met Allie O'Donnell, whose son Graham was diagnosed with CASK, an incredibly rare genetic disorder that slows brain development.

Members of Project CASK were on a mission to raise money by auctioning off items from their Ultra Rare Collection modeled the group's "liocorn" mascot. The auction closed Dec. 10.

Project CASK's motto is "Our children are as rare and unicorns, strong as Lions."

To date the organization has raised over $61,000.

"All those proceeds will go directly towards research on CASK gene disorders and hopefully a cure for all the cute kids," O'Donnell said. "From the bottom of our heart, we say thank you and hope everybody has a wonderful season."

You can give to Project CASK at ProjectCASK.org.