Person of interest in custody after 14-year-old hit by car on his way to school in Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police say a person of interest is now in custody after hitting a 14-year-old boy crossing the street on his way to school Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video shows a BMW hitting the boy at Frankford Avenue and Clementine Street in Kensington just outside Jules Mastbaum Vocational School.

School zone lights were flashing when the teenager was hit, according to the release by police.

Police said the driver initially stopped and got out, but then drove away. The BMW was recovered by police.

The boy was taken to St. Christopher`s Hospital for Children and is listed as stable. He's expected to be OK.

The school is offering counseling to anyone who may have witnessed the crash.