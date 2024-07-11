Police looking for 2 men in connection with fatal shooting of 47-year-old woman in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old woman in North Philadelphia over two weeks ago. They are asking the public for help.

Police said a 47-year-old woman was shot once in the chest on the 700 block of Poplar Street on June 22 a little after 10:30 p.m. The woman was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police and pronounced dead a little before 11 p.m.

Police identified the woman as Heather Rainey.

The two men between 18-25 are described as wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and New Balance sneakers. Police described one man with a thin build, braided hair and wearing black New Balance sneakers. The other man was described as medium build with dreadlocks and wearing white New Balance sneakers.

Police believe the two men are often in the area of 5th and Cumberland streets.

Philadelphia Police Department

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous. As with all homicides in the City of Philadelphia, a $20,000 reward for information leads to an arrest and conviction.