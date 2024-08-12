Woman injured in Havertown, Delaware County, road rage shooting; suspect in custody, police say

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman was injured in a road rage shooting in Havertown, Delaware County, police said on Monday. Twelve to 13 shots were fired, but it's unclear if the woman was struck by gunfire or hit by glass or shrapnel.

Haverford Township police said a suspect was taken into custody.

The incident happened on the 2000 block of West Chester Pike just at around 4 p.m., according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital with an arm injury. Police said the injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities said eastbound West Chester Pike is closed as the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.