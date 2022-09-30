Watch CBS News
15-year-old boy charged in connection with series of robberies and assaults in Haverford Township

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with a series of assaults and robberies by juveniles in Haverford Township, police said on Friday. The boy was charged with robbery, aggravated assault and other related offenses. 

His identity is not known at this time.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was arrested on five separate incidents at the end of the September. 

Police said they received numerous tips about the incidents, which were also posted on social media. 

Additional charges may be forthcoming against other individuals, according to police. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

First published on September 30, 2022 / 12:08 PM

