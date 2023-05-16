Haverford Township addresses safety after hit-and-run of boy

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) -- Neighbors and officials are working together to identify and fix traffic concerns in Haverford Township.

A meeting was held Monday night at a playground on Dayton Road in Bryn Mawr.

That is across from where 5-year-old Jayden Hernandez was hit by a dark gray SUV on May 3.

Police say Hernandez was crossing the road to get to his house at the time of the accident.

Investigators say the suspected driver got out of her car and yelled at Hernandez before taking off.

The young boy was not seriously hurt.

Police describe the wanted driver as a woman in her 60's or 70's.