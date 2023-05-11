Woman wanted in Haverford Township hit-and-run that injured 5-year-old

Woman wanted in hit-and-run that injured 5-year-old boy in Havertown Township

Woman wanted in hit-and-run that injured 5-year-old boy in Havertown Township

Woman wanted in hit-and-run that injured 5-year-old boy in Havertown Township

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Haverford Township are asking for help to find the woman who hit a 5-year-old and then took off. Jayden Hernandez had to go to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries to his arm and leg. While he is physically OK, his father knows this could have been so much worse.

"I was walking there and then I got hit by the car," Hernandez said.

Hernandez, a kindergartner, was attempting to cross Dayton Road to get to his house last Wednesday around 3:45 p.m.

That's when police say a dark-gray SUV hit the 5-year-old, sending Hernandez several feet into the air. They say the female driver initially stopped, only to yell at the boy before leaving the scene.

"She just said it's your fault," Hernandez said.

Ochoa says his son had just stepped off the school bus when the accident happened.

"It's horrifying, it's really just disturbing that we live in that type of world now," Ochoa said.

Ochoa says he worries about cars speeding down the road, which sits adjacent to a playground.

"There's parallel parking both ways, so visibility is not great," Ochoa said.

And he's now pushing school and township officials for safety changes, while also helping his son heal from the trauma.

"Every day he talks about it, so we're dealing with that and trying to explain things," Ochoa said.

The father has a message for the accused driver:

"Do the right thing because what she did made it even worse," Ochoa said.

As for Hernandez, he's hoping no other kids get hurt again.

"I wish there was a sign that said slow down people are going to cross," Hernandez said.

Police describe the driver of that dark gray SUV as a woman in her 60s or 70s.

Witnesses say she was wearing a jean jacket with buttons.

Anyone with information is asked to call Haverford Township Police.