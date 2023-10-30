Design, artist for Harriet Tubman statue in Philadelphia revealed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Artist Alvin Pettit is in charge of designing the statue of Harriet Tubman outside Philadelphia's City Hall. The statue will be the city's first-ever public work that honors a Black woman.

Pettit's design -- "A Higher Power: The Call of a Freedom Fighter" -- won the city's open call for entries. "A Higher Power" was among four semi-finalists the African American Historic Statue Advisory Committee chose from. A fifth semi-finalist dropped out because he was awarded another public art commission, the city said.

The statue shows Tubman with her hands clasped in prayer and determination.

Pettit said he wanted to honor not just her escape from slavery, but her history as commander of a Black Union regiment, the Second South Carolina Volunteers.

"We often see her in countless artworks and literature and monuments where she is always fleeing on the run. That is part of her history too," Pettit said. "But I thought it was time to change the narrative. Because this woman was also a soldier, a scout, a Union spy, a military strategist and a war hero. Therefore, I captured a moment in time that shows her being a conqueror."

The Tubman statue will be placed on the northeast apron of City Hall.

City officials said the statue is expected to be in place by summer 2024 or early 2025.

According to the city, almost 3,000 designs were submitted.

"In the course of this competition, we witnessed remarkable talent from our semi-finalist artists," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news release. "Each depicted a unique vision and told a distinct story about Harriet Tubman through their proposals. Yet, I was struck by Alvin Pettit's design and how it depicts Harriet Tubman's likeness, evokes her power, and reminds us of her leadership. I was thrilled that the public and our Advisory Committee agreed on Mr. Pettit's design."