City of Philadelphia wants your feedback on the Harriet Tubman statue

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Designs for Philadelphia's permanent Harriet Tubman statue were unveiled Thursday evening, and now the city wants to hear from you.

Five artists are competing to create the statue. They presented their designs during a Zoom meeting.

Presentation materials, design images and a written description of the statue are now available online.

The city wants the public to take a look and rank the designs. You can also leave a comment.

The statue will stand on the northeast apron of City Hall.

