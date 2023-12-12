Jewish community in Montgomery County gathers for menorah lighting to celebrate Hanukkah

DRESHER, Pa. (CBS) -- On Tuesday night, Jewish communities across the Delaware Valley gathered in honor of Hanukkah.

From left to right, six candles were lit on a giant menorah in a park in Dresher, Montgomery County, on the sixth night of Hanukkah.

"This is the first time I've been in a public menorah lighting myself in my 39 years, so I thought it was really unique opportunity in the neighborhood to stand with other Jews," Joe Fredrick said.

It was a moment of light to honor a holiday that originated from a dark time in Jewish history over 2,000 years ago.

"The rabbi said, 'OK, let's make this into a holiday to remember this great miracle.' Both of the war and, of course, of the oil lasting for more than one day, lasting for eight days," Rabbi Shaya Deitsch said.

As families smiled for photos under the bright menorah, their thoughts and prayers went out to the Israeli hostages held captive for 66 days.

"Two months ago, another kind of challenge faced the Jewish people and that happened on Oct. 7th," Deitsch said. "We've seen an increase in participation in every program that we've done in honor of the holiday of Hanukkah."

With antisemitism on the rise, each night they come together, hoping to add a little more light and positivity to the world.