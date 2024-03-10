Watch CBS News
Community kickstarts celebrations in Mercer County with Hamilton Township's St. Patrick's Day Parade

By Marcella Baietto, Jake Jacobson

/ CBS Philadelphia

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A community in Mercer County is getting a head start on celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Bagpipes rang out as a steady rain came down during Hamilton Township's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"I've been almost every year," Don Paolillo said.

The event started in 1986.

On Saturday, decorated trucks and crowds with banners went through the mile and three-quarter route as first responders' vehicles followed.

Those involved included: The Ancient Order of Hibernians, local high schools and Mummers.

But despite all the green, the youngest of parade goers came for one reason only.

"The candy," one girl said.

"Getting all the candy because it's fun to eat them," another boy said.

Even though there was more than enough candy to go around, others came out to honor their heritage.

"My grandma was from Ireland," Paolillo said. "She immigrated here when she was six."

"Irish pride, Irish pride. On my father's side," Bill Wilson said.

Because of the rain, some found interesting ways to stay dry.

"I came here with my son," Paolillo said. "Here's right over there, just hanging out. Brought a beach umbrella because it's raining and I gotta make sure everybody is dry. He's running around. He knows where I am all the time."

It's a yearly tradition, that despite the conditions, continues to bring families together. 

First published on March 10, 2024 / 12:00 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

