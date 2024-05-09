Hailey and Justin Bieber announce pregnancy, show baby bump

Justin and Hailey Bieber announce pregnancy Justin and Hailey Bieber announce pregnancy 00:26

Hailey and Justin Bieber announced their pregnancy and showed off her baby bump in matching Instagram posts on Thursday.

A representative for Hailey Bieber confirmed to CBS News that the model is just over six months pregnant.

Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30, have been married for more than five years, after tying the knot in a courthouse in 2018.

"Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together. They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 202 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The couple tagged each other in the Instagram caption as Hailey, dressed in a long white lace dress with a veil-like scarf wrapped around her head, cradled her baby bump.

In a press release, fashion house Yves Saint Laurent says the video and photoshoot are from the Biebers' vow renewal ceremony on Thursday in Hawaii, AP reported.

Justin Bieber has been vocal about his desire to have children with Hailey in social media posts.