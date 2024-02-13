"Special" Fastnacht Day tradition continues at Haegele's Bakery in Philadelphia

Haegele's Bakery in Philadelphia continues Fat Tuesday tradition with the tradition fastnacht

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - For many people, Mardi Gras - or Fat Tuesday - also means feasting on a fastnacht. The doughnut-like pastries are a Dutch tradition in Pennsylvania, and at one bakery in Mayfair, people lined up early to get their hands on the tasty treats.

Eli Haegele grew up in his family's bakery, Haegele's Bakery, located at 4164 Barnett Street.

He knows the tradition all too well.

"Fastnacht is tradition, that at the beginning of the Lent season, to clean out your kitchen of all of the good stuff," Haegele said.

The nearly 100-year-old bakery said all the ingredients are the same, except instead of lard, they use heavy cream.

The family begins prepping batches of dough the day before - Haegele said he got to the bakery at 5 p.m. Monday.

Customers order by the dozens.

"It's tradition, but we only make them twice a year on Monday and Tuesday," Haegele said. "So it is special."

One customer at the bakery said she ordered two dozen fastnachts - one dozen of powdered, and another dozen of cinnamon, their usual pre-Lent tradition.

Another customer bought three-and-a-half dozen to bring to their work.

Haegele's Bakery closes at 5 p.m. Unless you wait until next year for the sweet treats.

