Get a taste of Fat Tuesday tradition in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In New Orleans, Mardi Gras, is one of the biggest celebrations of the year. But you can also get a taste of the Fat Tuesday tradition in Philadelphia.

Since the 1980s, Randall Grass and his band Philly Gumbo have brought the sound of New Orleans to the city of Brotherly Love.

"A mixture of New Orleans R&B, Mardi Gras music, reggae, funk, and soul," Grass said. "That's the gumbo mix."

Philly Gumbo is a six-person band featuring drums, bass, guitar, keyboard, and saxophone.

We met Grass and vocalist India Rex at Jacob's Northwest, a southern cafe in Mt. Airy. They'll be partying Nola-style for Mardi Gras.

"It's like a big party a feeling of letting go," Rex said. "A feeling of indulgence."

The band believes they're the pioneers of Mardi Gras music in Philly where they've made the multicultural second-line parade rhythms their signature.

"It's uptempo and everybody dances," Grass said.

"It describes the feeling of being Black," Rex said. "A lot of pain a lot of joy. A lot of perseverance."

Mardi Gras is French for Fat Tuesday. It's a holiday commonly celebrated in New Orleans on the day before Lent marked with parade music and delicious food.

"We love New Orleans," Tanesha Trippett said. "Our food is centered around New Orleans cuisine."

Jacob's owner and chef Trippett are serving up the big easy staples like cheesy shrimp and grits and jambalaya.

"It's everybody just coming together and enjoying food and good music," Trippett said. "I love that element of Mardi Gras."

Giving the feel of Bourbon Street without leaving Philly.

"It's all about being free and having a great time," Grass said.