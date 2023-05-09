2 minors in custody after gun found at Philadelphia middle school: police

Digital Brief: May 9, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia middle school was locked down Tuesday after police say a minor brought a gun to school. Grover Washington Middle School in Olney was locked down shortly before 10:50 a.m.

Police claim a teacher reported a minor had a gun on school property.

A gun was recovered, according to police.

Police said two minors are in custody.

There's no word if any charges will be filed.

No one was injured.

The lockdown was lifted at 11:50 a.m.

It comes one day after a gun was fired inside a North Philadelphia elementary school. No one was injured in that incident either.