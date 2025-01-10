South Philadelphia streets flooded after water main break in Grays Ferry, officials say

Cargo ship Algoma Verity still stuck in Delaware River, Coast Guard says | Digital Brief

Cargo ship Algoma Verity still stuck in Delaware River, Coast Guard says | Digital Brief

Cargo ship Algoma Verity still stuck in Delaware River, Coast Guard says | Digital Brief

Emergency crews are responding to a water main break in South Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section Friday evening, according to fire officials.

Officials said crews responded to the water main break at around 7:20 p.m. in the area of 28th and Dickinson Streets. CBS News Philadelphia was on the scene where water was gushing throughout the streets.

"I actually didn't see the water main break," said resident Dawn Tresoikas. "Someone said 'Hey, there's a lot of water on the street."

CBS Philadelphia

CBS Philadelphia

CBS Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Water Department is responding to try and turn the water off, fire officials said.

"Came down and that's when I saw the water starting to flow all the way," said Tresoikas. "But I actually didn't see the water main break, there are several neighbors that did."

The Philadelphia Water Department said PWD shut down a leaking 16-inch main and 28th Street is closed while repairs are scheduled.

It's unclear how many people are affected by the break.

"It looks like a mini river flowing down there," said Tresoikas. "I'm hoping they can shut it off before the temperatures starts, then it's gonna be like a ice skating rink."