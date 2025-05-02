Grand Theft Auto 6 release date punted to May 2026

Grand Theft Auto fans will have to wait another year to get their hands on the latest version of the popular video game.

The release of Grand Theft Auto 6, the latest installment of the series, will be pushed back to May 26, 2026, Rockstar Games said in a statement on Friday. The game was expected to be released later this year.

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected," Rockstar Games said.

"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception," the company added. "We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."

Grand Theft Auto, commonly referred to as GTA in the gaming community, has sold millions of copies worldwide. But fans have been waiting for more than a decade for a new title. The most recent version game, GTA 5 was released in 2013 and sold more than 200 million copies.

Analysts have predicted that GTA 6 could end up being the most lucrative entertainment industry launch ever. Rockstar in 2023 released a 90-second trailer for the new title that quickly amassed millions of views.

When it does hit shelves next year, fans will meet the first-ever female protagonist, Lucia, who is incarcerated at the start of the game and then later appears with a male partner, as seen in the trailer.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, which owns the Rockstar Games, defended the move to postpone GTA 6's release date.

"We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations," Zelnick said, according to Bloomberg.

