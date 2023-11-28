ACCT Philly shoots for $120K in donations on Giving Tuesday

Why Giving Tuesday is so important for animals at ACCT Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, a charitable follow-up to your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping.

Started in 2012, Giving Tuesday provides nonprofits a big boost — raising a record $3.1 billion in 2022 and more than $2.7 billion in 2021. But overall charitable giving fell last year, amid economic worries.

While it's often associated with donating money, Giving Tuesday is also a great opportunity to volunteer your time or give blood.

Tuesday morning, we were at ACCT Philly in North Philadelphia where we met Twix, a pup up for adoption.

"She's about 10 years old, but she's young at heart," Executive Director Sarah Barnett said, holding Twix's leash as the adoptable dog sniffed our news cameras.

Twix was surrendered to ACCT Philly on Monday to be euthanized after her owners could no longer care for her.

ACCT Philly evaluated Twix and determined she's healthy and could continue living a happy life if she can find a safe place to live.

"She's one of the nearly 15,000 animals we take in every year," Barnett said. "We're hoping this Giving Tuesday to really raise a lot of money to help animals like Twix and the many others who need it."

The shelter is hoping to raise $120,000.

"We're really counting on the community to come forward and help us here...100% of it is going to go to getting urgent, offsite medical care for animals coming in with stab wounds, gunshot wounds, hit by cars. We've had, actually, all three in the past week who all needed emergency medical care overnight," Barnett added.

ACCT Philly is the city's only open-intake animal shelter - meaning they take any animal, not just dogs and cats.

They've had lizards, turtles, rabbits and even a turkey - donated on Thanksgiving. (Yes, seriously.)

You can donate on ACCT Philly's website.