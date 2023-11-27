This Giving Tuesday, consider donating your blood to the American Red Cross

This Giving Tuesday, consider donating your blood to the American Red Cross

This Giving Tuesday, consider donating your blood to the American Red Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday is Giving Tuesday – when people are encouraged to make donations to charities and other organizations.

Blood supplies traditionally run low during the holidays. Now, the American Red Cross is hoping people will make giving blood a holiday habit.

In this season of giving, the American Red Cross is asking Americans to consider donating something that could be life-saving.

"Donating blood is an easy way to give back," American Red Cross spokesperson Ashley Henyan said.

But the Red Cross said collecting blood during the holidays is a challenge.

"Schools are closed; families are on vacation; people are attending functions and festive parties and not really thinking about going out to their local blood drive," she said. "But there are still patients in the hospital that need blood to survive."

The Red Cross declared a national blood shortage back in September, citing a busy travel season and back-to-back climate disasters.

While donations have increased since then, the organization says it still needs to collect 10,000 more units per week to meet patients' needs.

"We never want someone to be in the position where they don't have the blood they need to survive," Henyan said.

Marc Lippman said the 9/11 attacks inspired him to become a regular donor. He estimates that he's given more than 700 units of blood, so far.

"Helping people is a timeless thing," Lipman said. "I look forward to it, to tell you the truth."

For those who may be ineligible to donate blood due to medical conditions, travel, or other restrictions, the Red Cross said you can still give back by volunteering your time.

The Red Cross says the whole process for donating blood takes about 45 minutes which includes time for a post-donation snack.