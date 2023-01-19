Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's one of the best times of the year for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Girl Scout Cookie season kicked off Thursday.

And to top the good news, there is even a new Girl Scout Cookie this season. Raspberry Rally is the new hit.

The Girl Scouts of Pennsylvania were at CBS Philadelphia to show off what they intend to deliver to thousands of Pennsylvania homes.

The goal for the season is to raise enough money to go to London, Paris and Switzerland, the Girls Scouts say.

One of the Girls Scouts says her strategy to sell as many cookies as possible is to sell them to people in her community.

"They love me and love my cookies," she said.

Girl Scout Cookie season runs through March 12.

Watch the entire interview with the Girl Scouts in the video at the top of the page.