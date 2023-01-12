New Girl Scout Cookie will be available online only

This is the new flavor of Girl Scout cookie

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Girl Scout Cookie season, and this year, there is a new flavor to get excited about.

The new flavor is called the Raspberry Rally cookie.

It's a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolate coating.

But there's one catch: you can only buy the new cookie online.

Can you say Raspberrylicious?! Say hello to Raspberry Rally™ 👋, the newest addition to the Girl Scout Cookie family. 🎉 https://t.co/B6cewTe9jZ #RaspberryRally pic.twitter.com/MUZK364ukw — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 16, 2022

All Girl Scout Cookies will be available for online order starting February 27.

To find where to buy Girl Scout Cookies, you can enter your ZIP code at this webpage or text "Cookies" to 59618.