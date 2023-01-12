Watch CBS News
Entertainment

New Girl Scout Cookie will be available online only

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

This is the new flavor of Girl Scout cookie
This is the new flavor of Girl Scout cookie 00:45

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Girl Scout Cookie season, and this year, there is a new flavor to get excited about.

The new flavor is called the Raspberry Rally cookie.

It's a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolate coating.

But there's one catch: you can only buy the new cookie online.  

All Girl Scout Cookies will be available for online order starting February 27.

To find where to buy Girl Scout Cookies, you can enter your ZIP code at this webpage or text "Cookies" to 59618.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 7:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.