3-year-old girl dies after being shot in eye in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 3-year-old girl who was shot in the eye in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood over the weekend has died, according to police.

Police said the 3-year-old died shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Chelten Avenue.

Police said the child, who suffered a single gunshot wound to her right eye, was rushed to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital in a private car and was then airlifted to St. Christopher's.

According to police, investigators found a gun at the scene and a man was taken into custody for questioning in connection with the incident but was later released. Police said the man is not expected to be charged.