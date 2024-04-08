Watch CBS News
3-year-old girl dies after being shot in eye in Philadelphia, police say

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 3-year-old girl who was shot in the eye in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood over the weekend has died, according to police.

Police said the 3-year-old died shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Chelten Avenue.

Police said the child, who suffered a single gunshot wound to her right eye, was rushed to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital in a private car and was then airlifted to St. Christopher's.

According to police, investigators found a gun at the scene and a man was taken into custody for questioning in connection with the incident but was later released. Police said the man is not expected to be charged.

First published on April 8, 2024 / 10:56 AM EDT

