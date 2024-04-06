3-year-old girl shot in the eye in Philadelphia's East Germantown section: police

WrestleMania 40 events across Philadelphia; $1.3B Powerball jackpot up for grabs | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 3-year-old girl was critically injured and hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to her eye Saturday afternoon in East Germantown, Philadelphia police said.

Police responded to the Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital on a report of a child shot just after 1:15 p.m.

An initial investigation indicates the shooting happened on the 500 block of East Chelten Avenue in the city's East Germantown section.

The 3-year-old was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and is being airlifted to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, according to police.

Officials are investigating the scene and the car that took the child to the hospital Saturday afternoon, police said.

A weapon was recovered and a man was taken into custody for further questioning, according to police.