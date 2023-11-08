NJ janitor who allegedly contaminated food hit with child pornography charges: prosecutor

UPPER DEERFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey school janitor who was arrested for allegedly contaminating food and committing lewd acts in Upper Deerfield Township was hit with additional charges, the Cumberland County Prosecutors Office said on Wednesday.

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, who was the janitor at Elizabeth Moore School, was charged with the distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, the prosecutors' office said.

Cumberland County prosecutors said Impellizzeri didn't make the child pornography, but he possessed it and distributed it to others in late October in Vineland.

Last week, Impellizzeri was accused of tampering with cafeteria food at Elizabeth Moore School with bleach and bodily fluids. He also allegedly performed "sexual acts with inanimate objects" at the school and posted videos of them on social media, according to a news release.

Impellizzeri was hit with multiple charges, including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Cumberland County prosecutor said Impellizzeri was hired in September 2019 by the Upper Deerfield Township School District. He allegedly committed the acts while working as a custodian at the school.

The news of Impellizzeri's charges frustrated parents of students who attend the school.

"I wanted to throw up," Shatora Sheikh told CBS Philadelphia last week."I was sick to my stomach literally not knowing if my kids, my daughter, particularly that goes to that school, had eaten anything, touched anything."

The school district is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Cumberland County prosecutor.